In the latest development to the deepfake case related to Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna, Delhi Police has tracked down four suspects. For unversed, the actress fell prey to a deepfake video which was widely circulated video in which her face was morphed into the face of a social media content creator. While the search for the main suspect is underway, the four suspects are alleged unloaders of the video.

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake case: Delhi Police tracks down four suspects: Reports

The ANI tweet on Wednesday morning read, “Delhi Police say it has tracked down four suspects, who turned out to be uploaders, not the creators, involved in the case of deep fake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandana. Police are looking are the key conspirator in the case.”

Earlier in November 2023, Rashmika took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her feelings, stating, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

She continued, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

After Rashmika Mandanna, several Bollywood female stars including Katrina Kaif, Kajol and Alia Bhatt became victims of AI deepfake videos.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

