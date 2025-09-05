After delivering three blockbusters in 2023—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his much-anticipated project, King. While the makers are yet to officially announce updates, fresh leaks from the film’s sets in Poland have given fans a sneak peek into what’s coming.

Shah Rukh Khan’s salt-and-pepper look from King leaks online, fans spot tattoos in viral video

SRK’s Salt-and-Pepper Look Goes Viral

A behind-the-scenes video from the Poland schedule surfaced online, showing Shah Rukh Khan sporting a salt-and-pepper look, dark shades, and glimpses of tattoos—an avatar that immediately set social media abuzz. In another clip, the actor was seen concealing his look with an oversized black hoodie while accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The footage also featured director Siddharth Anand, hinting at an intense shoot in progress.

KING from the Set of KING ????

Third 1000cr+ loading for #ShahRukhKhan???? pic.twitter.com/t4SZ0uY5ck — Аffап Pатнаап (@Affantweetts) September 4, 2025

Arshad Warsi with his son on the set #King pic.twitter.com/8z7NyInyxy — Priyanka ???? (@iPriiyanka) September 5, 2025

Arshad Warsi Joins the Buzz

Adding fuel to speculation, actor Arshad Warsi recently posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “No prize for guessing where I am, shooting with my favourite, Thank you God.” Director Siddharth Anand responded with, “Welcome to the Kingdom,” seemingly confirming Warsi’s involvement. Behind-the-scenes glimpses of Warsi on the sets, alongside his son, have further strengthened reports of his association with the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolly Tyagi - Asli Jolly from Meerut (@arshad_warsi)

What We Know About King

Touted as a high-octane action thriller, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. Reports suggest a series of cameos by Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Abhay Verma, adding to the star power.

The project is currently under production and is expected to release theatrically between October and December 2026.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aryan and Suhana Khan react as Karisma Kapoor dances to ‘Badli Si Hawa’ from The Ba***ds of Bollywood; fans notice SRK’s rare ‘like’ on social media

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.