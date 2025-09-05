Baaghi 4, the much-anticipated action entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, released in theatres today with an unusual but welcome development—there has been no sign of piracy leaks. In an industry where films often appear on illegal sites within hours of release, the makers’ proactive measures have ensured a clean start at the box office.

Baaghi 4 opens without piracy leak, Sajid Nadiadwala’s strong measures pay off

The production house had put in place a multi-layered anti-piracy strategy well ahead of release. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment engaged a specialized agency to monitor and track piracy networks. This team was tasked with backtracking individuals or groups attempting to circulate pirated prints, ensuring action could be initiated swiftly.

Adding further strength to the crackdown, the company also secured a John Doe order from the Supreme Court of India. This legal protection enabled them to block any digital platforms, cable networks, or websites that could host or distribute pirated versions of Baaghi 4. The order provided the studio with the authority to act against both known and unknown offenders, creating a strong deterrent effect even before release day.

Industry insiders view this development as a landmark step in Bollywood’s ongoing battle against piracy. If the clean release of Baaghi 4 translates into strong box office numbers, it may encourage other production houses to follow a similarly aggressive stance in safeguarding their films.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is the fourth film in the Baaghi franchise. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa and it is directed by A Harsha.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Movie Review: BAAGHI 4 impresses with action and drama

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.