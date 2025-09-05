comscore
Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri starrer to be titled as Maa Behen: Report

Bollywood’s timeless diva teams up with Gen Z’s breakout star in Abundantia Entertainment’s latest film, promising a mix of laughs, emotions, and action.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood just got its next big headline-maker! Abundantia Entertainment has officially announced the title of their highly anticipated film starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri — Maa Behen. The project, helmed by Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni, is already creating buzz as a one-of-a-kind comedy-drama infused with action and heartfelt emotions.

The film is also expected to star Shardul Bhardwaj, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan, rounding out a stellar ensemble. Written by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, Maa Behen marks yet another promising outing from the house of Abundantia Entertainment, headed by Vikram Malhotra.

This is not just another starry release — it’s a reunion worth noting. Triveni and Abundantia previously collaborated on the acclaimed 2022 thriller Jalsa, headlined by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, a film that was praised for its nuanced storytelling. Now, with Maa Behen, the filmmaker is switching gears into a lighter, more entertaining space while retaining his signature emotional depth.

Adding to the excitement is the dream pairing of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, two powerhouses from different generations. According to reports, the duo will play a mother-daughter pair navigating a storm of emotions, laughter, and unexpected adventures. While exact plot details are still under wraps, the intriguing premise has already sparked speculation and fan theories online.

Interestingly, this project also serves as the second collaboration between Madhuri and Triptii, following their joint appearance in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released last year. Fans are eager to see how their chemistry evolves in a more grounded, relationship-driven film like Maa Behen.

As Bollywood continues to experiment with fresh concepts and cross-generational casting, this fun entertainer promises to be a celebration of family, emotions, and the unbreakable bond between two women — with plenty of laughs along the way.

Also Read: Barkha Singh reveals the life lessons she learnt while working with Madhuri Dixit; says, “Your discipline and decorum on set and how you conduct yourself is something I learned from her”

