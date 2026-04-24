The longtime aide of SRK, along with her family, has reportedly invested in three luxury homes on Mumbai’s iconic Carter Road.

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s longtime manager and one of the most trusted members of his inner circle, has reportedly made a major real estate investment in Mumbai. According to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, Dadlani and her family have purchased three luxury sea-facing apartments in Bandra for a combined value of Rs.38.21 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani buys Rs.38 crores sea-facing apartments in Bandra

The reported purchase has quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity property deals of the year. The apartments are located in an upscale redevelopment project on Carter Road, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential stretches known for its premium sea-facing properties and celebrity residents.

As per the reports, the ownership of the three apartments has been divided between Pooja Dadlani, her husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani, with one unit registered in each of their names. The homes are situated on one of the higher floors of a building named Varun, which is being developed by Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, a subsidiary of Lotus Developers.

Each apartment reportedly features a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq. ft., along with an 81.16 sq. ft. private balcony. Collectively, the three units span approximately 4,776 sq. ft. The transaction was officially registered on April 21, 2026. Reports further state that the buyers paid Rs.2.16 crore in stamp duty and Rs.90,000 in registration charges. The project is currently under construction, with possession expected by December 2028. The deal also includes six dedicated parking spaces.

Pooja Dadlani has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan for several years and plays a key role in managing the superstar’s professional commitments. Since joining Red Chillies Entertainment in 2012, she has handled film schedules, brand endorsements, business interests, and multiple day-to-day operations linked to the actor’s career.

Over the years, Dadlani has become a familiar face to Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and is often seen accompanying the actor at public appearances, events, and family occasions. She also earned widespread recognition for standing firmly with the Khan family during Aryan Khan’s legal case in 2021.

Her latest investment further highlights the growing prominence of celebrity managers in Bollywood, many of whom have built influential careers behind the scenes. With this Rs.38 crores Bandra purchase, Pooja Dadlani has now added an impressive real estate milestone to her journey.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani mourns the loss of mother-in-law Jyoti Gurnani

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