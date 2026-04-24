A private guest list, couture-inspired celebration, and major fashion buzz are reportedly set to make this one of Mumbai’s most talked-about events.

EXCLUSIVE: A hush-hush screening for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is being planned; will Karan Johar be among the first to watch it?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is not just creating a storm globally, but sources say Mumbai is gearing up for an exclusive, hush-hush celebration and screening. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that a special event ahead of the film’s theatrical release in India is being planned, with a guest list said to include some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the fashion world.

EXCLUSIVE: A hush-hush screening for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is being planned; will Karan Johar be among the first to watch it?

The sequel to the 2006 cult classic has already generated massive global excitement, and the buzz now appears to have reached India in a big way. According to sources, Karan Johar, who has long been an admirer of the original film, will be among the first to watch it along with a select group of guests in Mumbai.

Karan’s love for The Devil Wears Prada is well known in industry circles. The filmmaker has often spoken about his admiration for the film and recently met stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the promotional tour in Tokyo. During the interaction, Johar had shared that meeting the two icons left him starstruck.

Sources close to the development claim that the upcoming Mumbai celebration will be more than just a film screening. The evening is expected to feature an intimate guest list of around 50 carefully selected names, including Bollywood celebrities known for their fashion game, designers, stylists, and influential personalities from India’s luxury and couture space.

Insiders also suggest the evening is designed as a celebration of cinema and style. If reports are to be believed, the event could become one of the most talked-about social gatherings in Mumbai this season.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to release in Indian theatres on May 1, 2026. The film reunites much of the beloved original cast, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel reportedly explores the evolving media landscape, and the challenges traditional fashion journalism faces in the age of social media and influencers. The new chapter also features fresh additions to the cast, including Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu.

While audiences across the country wait for the theatrical release, it appears a lucky few in Mumbai may get an early look at one of the most anticipated sequels of the year.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Karan Johar drops his phone while meeting Meryl Streep in Tokyo as he turns ultimate fanboy

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