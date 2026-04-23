Kartik Aaryan’s long-awaited Captain India has officially locked its theatrical release date. The aviation-themed drama, which marks the actor’s first collaboration with filmmaker Shimit Amin, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 13, 2027, strategically timed for the Independence Day weekend.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Captain India locks Independence Day 2027 release

Presented by T-Series and Baweja Studios in association with Midnight Chai Films Ltd., Captain India has been one of the more closely followed projects in Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming slate. The film had originally been announced in 2021, but there were multiple ups and downs the film underwent.

The project carries added interest because it marks the return of director Shimit Amin after a 17-year gap from feature filmmaking. Amin’s filmography may be compact, but it has earned a loyal following over the years. He made his directorial debut with the gritty crime drama Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), followed it up with the widely loved sports drama Chak De! India (2007), and later directed Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), which went on to gain a strong cult following over time.

#BreakingNews... KARTIK AARYAN - SHIMIT AMIN FILM 'CAPTAIN INDIA' LOCKS RELEASE DATE... #CaptainIndia – which marks the first collaboration of #KartikAaryan and director #ShimitAmin – will release on 13 August 2027 [#IndependenceDay, weekend].#CaptainIndia is presented by… pic.twitter.com/iKdvs9P3n4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2026



According to industry reports, Captain India has completed location recce and is expected to go on floors in the second quarter of 2026. The film is reportedly planned to be shot across India and Morocco, indicating a large-scale production design suited to its action-thriller setup.

The film is written and produced by Harman Baweja. While plot details remain under wraps, previous reports have suggested that the story is inspired by true events and revolves around a major rescue mission, with Kartik Aaryan reportedly playing a pilot.

Interestingly, when Captain India was first announced in 2021, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had been attached to direct the project. With Shimit Amin now helming the film, the project has undergone a significant creative shift since its original launch.

For Kartik Aaryan, Captain India adds another major title to an increasingly packed lineup. The actor is also associated with an untitled musical saga directed by Anurag Basu, expected in the second half of 2026, while he is currently working on Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The Independence Day weekend release slot has traditionally been a lucrative period for Hindi cinema, and Captain India now positions itself as a potentially big-ticket patriotic entertainer in 2027. The title itself, combined with the aviation backdrop and real-event inspiration, suggests that the film may aim for a mix of action, emotion and large-scale spectacle.

For audiences, however, one of the biggest draws will likely be the pairing of Kartik Aaryan with Shimit Amin. With production expected to begin next year and a prime festive-weekend release now secured, Captain India has officially moved from speculation to active countdown mode.

Also Read: Vijay Varma names Kartik Aaryan ‘King of PR’ during rapid-fire segment

More Pages: Captain India Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.