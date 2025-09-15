Bollywood figure Pooja Dadlani, renowned as Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time manager, is in grief following the death of her mother-in-law, Jyoti Gurnani. The loss came on Sunday, September 14, 2025, according to family sources.

Videos shared on social media capture an ambulance arriving with Jyoti Gurnani’s remains, and family members gathering at the residence to pay their respects. Although Dadlani was not seen in all footage, some visuals show her arriving with relatives to offer condolences.

The scenes were poignant, Dadlani appeared visibly upset in these videos, which also show the intrusion of paparazzi during this emotionally delicate moment. Her response to the media presence was one of annoyance, reflecting the tension between public interest and private sorrow.

A profile of Pooja Dadlani highlights her role in the entertainment industry: she has overseen Shah Rukh Khan’s professional and business affairs, collaborated closely on Red Chillies Entertainment, and supported the actor’s IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders. It is also noted that she married Hitesh Gurnani in 2008, with whom she shares a daughter named Rena.

Pooja’s steadfast loyalty to Shah Rukh Khan and his family was highlighted during the 2021 legal case involving Aryan Khan. During that challenging period, she was frequently spotted at police stations and courtrooms, standing by the Khans and offering unwavering support through their toughest times.

