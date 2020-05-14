Amid lockdown, several 80s and 90s shows are being re-telecast due to public demand. With the insane response that was given to Mahabharat, Ramayan, and now Shri Krishna, two of Shah Rukh Khan's TV shows Fauji and Circus have also received a good response. Now, another show starring SRK will be re-airing on DD National.

DD National, on Wednesday, tweeted a clip from the lesser-known show of Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "COMING SOON - #DoosraKeval starring @iamsrk on @RetroDD."

Doosra Keval first aired between 1989-1990. The story revolves around Keval who leaves his village and goes to a city to pursue higher studies, much to his family's dismay and never returns. Tragedy strikes them when he dies trying to prevent his friend from becoming a terrorist.

