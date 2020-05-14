A while back, we had informed you that Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif would be teaming up for a superhero film, which the maverick filmmaker was planning on converting into a franchise. In fact, Zafar had confirmed that he was indeed working on the said project with Katrina and was looking to commence work on the same this year. Now, we hear that the said film which was initially being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner has since been acquired by the streaming giant Netflix.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the project tells us, “Yes, Netflix has acquired the film, and it will now be developed as a Netflix Movie.” Quiz the source for more details and he adds, “Earlier Ronnie Screwvala was producing the film under his banner, but with the Covid-19 lock down playing havoc, the OTT platform has now taken over.” Prod for details about whether the film will still be a franchise, and the source continues, “Ali was always planning on making the superhero film into a franchise. But now with Netflix taking over, the film will be made in two parts.”

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that with the OTT giant Netflix taking over project, the venture will feature some cutting edge effects and visuals. “With Netflix now backing the project, the streaming major wants to ensure that the movie lives up to international standards and will be pulling out all stops to achieve this. The plan is to appeal to the global audiences with this film.”

While currently an official announcement of this acquisition is awaited, the grapevine states that Ali Abbas Zafar has almost completed working on the script and is looking to commence shooting once the pandemic is under control.