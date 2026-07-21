Shah Rukh Khan's King is reportedly nearing completion, with only one overseas schedule left. The team is scouting the US and South America.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller King is reportedly in the final stages of production. According to a report by Mid-Day, the film has completed the majority of its shoot, with only one international schedule remaining before the team wraps filming.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King enters final phase of shoot; last international schedule planned for August: Report

The report states that discussions are currently underway for the movie's final overseas schedule, which is expected to take place in August. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the production team is said to be exploring locations in the United States and several countries in South America.

A source quoted by the publication said, "Only an international schedule is remaining. Nothing has been officially locked yet, but a team is currently in the US, scouting locations and working out the logistics. They will head to certain countries in South America before zeroing in on the locations. If all goes according to the plan, the unit will head there next month before calling it a wrap."

King team looking for a fresh backdrop

The report further claims that most of the film has already been shot. The upcoming schedule is expected to feature a key sequence, with director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan reportedly keen on finding a location that has not been widely explored on screen.

The source added, "Shah Rukh and Siddharth wanted an untapped location for the sequence in question."

Film slated for December release

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is also significant as it marks Suhana Khan's first theatrical feature alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The action thriller is currently scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

While the makers are yet to officially announce details of the final shooting schedule, the reported overseas shoot is expected to be the last leg of production before the film heads into post-production.

Also Read: SCOOP: King becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film; Siddharth Anand directorial cost shoots up to Rs. 450 crores

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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