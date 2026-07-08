Shah Rukh Khan means big, bigger and biggest. As the superstar gears up to make a comeback to the big screen after 3-long years with the Siddharth Anand directed King, the excitement is sky-rocketing on a day-to-day basis. The film went on floors in May 2025, and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up by August 2026. Through the 1 year and 3 months, the team of King has extensively shot the film all across the world for about 150+ days, with some of the biggest stunt teams of the world.

SCOOP: King becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film; Siddharth Anand directorial cost shoots up to Rs. 450 crores

The action design of the film also requires state-of-art VFX, which is being done by Shah Rukh Khan's own company, Red Chillies Entertainment. With 6 months to go for the release, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that King is set to become the most expensive film of Shah Rukh Khan's career, surpassing his previous best Jawan. "Shah Rukh Khan always believes in delivering an uncompromised product to the audience. King started-off as an action thriller, but the ambition of SRK and Sid have made it a tentpole action thriller, with some of the biggest action sequences that the audience will get to witness on the spectacle," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informs that the budget of King is around Rs. 450 crore, excluding print and publicity, as well as the acting fees of Shah Rukh Khan. "All the money spent is to ensure an uncompromised cinematic experience to the audience. You will see every penny spent by the makers on the screen, as it's a new Shah Rukh Khan experience," the source tells us further.

For those unaware, the budget of Jawan was also around the Rs. 400 crore mark, surpassing the budget of Pathaan at Rs. 350 crore. With King, the superstar is all set to raise the standards of action in India Cinema further.

Also Read: “Shah Rukh Khan rolled on the floor laughing”: Farah Khan recalls Main Hoon Naa stunt gone wrong!

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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