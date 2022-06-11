Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make 2023 his year with three big releases after a gap of four years, starting with the film Pathaan. It will be released in theaters in January next year. Apart from that, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan in June 2023 followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December 2023. As it turns out, he has wrapped Mumbai schedule of Dunki already and will be soon heading abroad for international schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Mumbai schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki; to kick off Budapest and London in July for international schedule

As per a report in a tabloid, the actor has wrapped the Mumbai schedule which began in April 2022. He will head out to Budapest and London in July for extensive shoot. They are yet to finalise the dates. Meanwhile, he will resume the shoot for Atlee's Jawan later this month.

The film will be backed by Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment. The film will be released on the big screen on December 22, 2023 and will star Taapsee Pannu in the lead role as well.

