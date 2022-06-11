Hina Khan has established herself successfully as a global icon. She is now an internationally recognised personality, not only for her fashion choices, but also for her projects. From Television shows to reality TV to critically acclaimed films that have made it to the Cannes Film Festival, to representing India at the Independence Day parade in New York 2019, it can be safely said that Hina Khan has made a strong niche for herself internationally. It is all because of her sheer hard work, dedication, and recognition, that Hina Khan is invited by the Abu Dhabi Tourism board to grace their city and enjoy their culture and hospitality.

After Cannes 2022, Hina Khan gets invitation to promote Abu Dhabi Tourism

Talking about it, Hina stated, "I love Abu Dhabi and I love going back there. There is so much that Abu Dhabi has to offer in terms of sights, culture, cuisine, and adventure. It's a beautiful place to rejuvenate, the people are lovely, there is always something new to discover when I am in Abu Dhabi and I just love visiting again and again! Getting to travel for work always feels special because work and travel go hand in hand for me."

Hina Khan recently took the world by storm when she graced the French Rivera for the Cannes Film Festival. She rocked, not only the red carpet, but also the streets of Cannes with her uber-stylish wardrobe. Hina was there to launch the poster of her second film, the Indo-English project Country of Blind. In fact, Hina had the privilege of launching the poster of her debut film Lines too, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Now Hina is all set to take on the streets of Abu Dhabi to promote the beautiful place. From visiting prominent tourist attractions like the Shaikh Zayed Mosque to exploring Ferrari World, parasailing and more, Hina will be showcasing Abu Dhabi to its best.

