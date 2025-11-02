November 2, celebrated worldwide as SRK Day, just got grander. On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, maestro director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of their much-awaited film King, showcasing SRK’s look from the film and marking their second collaboration after Pathaan. Bollywood Hungama was one of the few ones to report last week that the first reveal of King will take place on SRK’s birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan turns fierce in Siddharth Anand’s explosive King teaser; birthday surprise unveils his salt-pepper look

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026 and promises to be a new SRK experience, with Shah Rukh Khan presented like never before - it is sure to thrill fans across the globe.

The film is a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills — and is set to be Siddharth Anand’s massiest film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension.

The King title reveal is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched legacy — a true fan service by director Siddharth Anand. Unveiled by him as a birthday gift to SRK fans, we see a man unanimously known as King Khan take on the title role with merciless intensity. A man whose name inspires not just fear, but terror across continents as he says, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” — King.

Sharp-eyed fans will also spot an Easter egg — Khan wielding the King of Hearts card as a weapon — a symbolic nod to his enduring reign as the King of Hearts, both on and off-screen.

His unique silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and stylish persona are unlike anything fans have witnessed before. King is slated for a 2026 release.

