Last Updated 01.11.2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Taran Adarsh honoured with Digital Icon of 2025 Award in Hyderabad

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Taran Adarsh honoured with Digital Icon of 2025 Award in Hyderabad

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran film trade analyst and journalist Taran Adarsh has been named the ‘Digital Icon of 2025’ at an event held in Hyderabad. The award, presented as part of the Digital Icon Awards 2025, recognizes individuals who’ve made significant contributions to India’s digital media landscape.

Adarsh shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Humbled and honoured to receive the 'Digital Icon Of 2025' Award in #Hyderabad today... Truly grateful for this recognition.”


The event was organized by the Bharat Digital Media Federation, in association with the Government of Telangana, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Cinematica.

Taran Adarsh, one of Bollywood’s most followed trade analysts, has built a strong digital presence through his consistent box office updates, film reviews, and industry insights. His posts are widely cited by entertainment journalists, production houses, and film enthusiasts across platforms.

Also Read: Taran Adarsh praises Ishaan Khatter in Homebound; calls it his ‘career-defining’ masterpiece

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

