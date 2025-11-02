The spirit of India soared high as Netflix unveiled its upcoming series, Operation Safed Sagar —an ambitious retelling of the Indian Air Force’s pivotal role in the Kargil War — at the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) in New Delhi. Created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and directed by Oni Sen, the series is headlined by Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin, among others.

Netflix unveils Operation Safed Sagar at Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025, honoring IAF’s daring Kargil mission

The marathon, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, brought together serving officers, veterans, dignitaries, including Air Chief Marshal AP Singh- Chief of the Airstaff, members of the press, and thousands of civilians united in pride for the Indian Air Force. Amid an atmosphere charged with patriotism, Netflix India’s VP of Content, Monika Shergill, and Series Head, Tanya Bami, unveiled the teaser of what promises to be Netflix’s biggest Indian series of 2026.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, and created with the support of the Indian Air Force, Operation Safed Sagar is a lesser-known chapter of the Kargil War based on true events. It follows a story of IAF pilots who pushed beyond their limits to attempt a daring and dangerous mission to fight for their motherland.

Filmed extensively across operational Indian Air Force bases, the series features MiG aircraft and IAF personnel and offers an authentic, high-octane portrayal of heroism.

Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Airstaff Amar Preet Singh shares, “I am very happy to see 12,000 people participate in this marathon in Delhi, which was also simultaneously conducted at 46 places. I would like to congratulate Netflix on launching the series, Operation Safed Sagar. It was an air battle at the highest point and the Indian Air Force displayedthe highest degree of professionalism in achieving the Kargil heights.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content - Netflix India, said, “We are proud to unveil Operation Safed Sagar today - a story that goes beyond the battlefield. It’s about the courage, friendship, and patriotism of those who went above and beyond to keep our nation safe. We are deeply grateful to the Indian Air Force for their trust and support on this series, inspired by their remarkable role in the Kargil War. Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films have been incredible partners. And it's even more special to work with fresh and dynamic voices like Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava, Oni Sen and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar to bring to life a story that reflects the strength, discipline, and unwavering spirit of the Indian Air Force.”

Sanjay Routray, Co-founder and Director at Matchbox Shots, said, “Operation Safed Sagar is not just about war — it’s about courage, sacrifice, and transformation. With rare access to real IAF bases and the unwavering support of the Indian Air Force, we’ve brought to life a tribute to the fighter pilots who redefined bravery at impossible altitudes. The co-creator, Kushal Srivastava, was instrumental in bringing this story to us and backing it with all his conviction. Partnering with Netflix gave us the canvas and scale this story deserves, and their support has enabled us to tell this lesser-known story to the world."

Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films add, “Operation Safed Sagar is a story of grit, heart and human spirit. Collaborating with Netflix and the Indian Air Force allowed us to capture that spirit with authenticity and scale, and we cannot be more thrilled to share this story with audiences worldwide.”

A story backed by the Indian Air Force - with its unmatched scale, emotional depth, and real-life resonance - Operation Safed Sagar marks a milestone in military storytelling and reaffirms Netflix’s commitment to bringing powerful, lesser-known Indian stories to audiences worldwide.

Operation Safed Sagar streams on Netflix in 2026.

