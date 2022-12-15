Many Indian celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Yash, and TV actress Tejasswi Prakash has made it to the top 10 of the list, in a survey conducted by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper.

With the increasing popularity of South Indian cinema across the globe, RRR has bagged yet another honour. Not in terms of awards but this time around, it is the lead stars of the film, Junior NTR and Ram Charan who have topped the list of popularity amongst the Global Asian celebrities. As per a list published by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper, the two actors have earned the top place in the Asian celebrities.

RRR actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan rank among Eastern Eye’s Top 10 Asian celebrities of 2022

Besides them, their RRR co-star Alia Bhatt too is a part of the list and has acquired the fourth place on the list with multiple Bollywood success and a Hollywood film in the pipeline. The actress is currently on a maternity break after she delivered her first child with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Raha. While Alia is one of the few Bollywood celebs who made it to the list, the recent list comprises of some of the biggest names from the South industry including the KGF Chapter 2 star Yash in the sixth position owing to the grand success of his action entertainer franchise, and Allu Arjun after the stupendous success of Pushpa is in the tenth position.

On the other hand, a surprising entry is that of Television actress Tejasswi Prakash. While the television actress has been in news on Indian media for her lovey-dovey chemistry with boyfriend and co-actor Karan Kundrra, the actress has also gained immense popularity due to the success of her show Naagin 6 in which she essays the role of a shape-shifting snake, combined with her popularity for Bigg Boss.

With the grand success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan too was added to the list and he acquired the second position on the list. Besides that, he was also named as the sexiest male celebrity of the year whereas TV actress Nia Sharma received the title of hottest Asian female.

