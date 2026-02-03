SRK’s action thriller gets a massive overseas push as Suhana Khan gears up for her big-screen debut.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller King has taken a major step forward on the global stage. Red Chillies Entertainment has officially announced a high-profile partnership with Marflix Pictures and Yash Raj Films to distribute the much-awaited film across international cinemas. The overseas release is locked for December 24, 2026, aligning with its much-anticipated Christmas theatrical rollout.

Making the announcement on X, Red Chillies Entertainment shared, “Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures partner with Yash Raj Films to distribute the much awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer #KING in International cinemas on December 24, 2026. This Christmas, Fear wears the Crown!” The announcement has further amplified excitement around the film, which has already been generating massive buzz among fans and trade circles alike.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan himself set social media abuzz when he dropped a special release date announcement teaser, confirming December 24 as the film’s theatrical release date. Since then, King has remained one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood projects, with anticipation steadily building around its scale, cast, and genre.

One of the biggest highlights of King is that it marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan. The film will see her sharing screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time, making it a significant milestone for both. The father-daughter collaboration has added an emotional and celebratory dimension to the film’s release.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is mounted as a stylised action thriller and is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh and features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji in supporting appearances.

Adding to its scale, the film’s soundtrack and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Sachin–Jigar, promising a high-energy musical experience. With a Christmas 2026 release, a global distribution strategy, and Shah Rukh Khan at the centre, King is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

