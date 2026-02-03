Rhea Chakraborty made a promising debut in Bollywood with Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) and followed it up with several interesting flicks. Sadly, her career took a backseat after she was accused for the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her offers dried up due to the negativity. But now, she is all set to make a comeback with Family Business.

BREAKING: Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback after 5 years with Anil Kapoor-Vijay Varma’s Netflix original, Family Business

The family and corporate web series was announced today at the 'Next On Netflix' event in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty came on stage and she was joined by Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Tena Desae, Akash Khurana, director Hansal Mehta and producer Vikram Malhotra.

Rhea Chakraborty's last release was the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre (2021). In between, she also appeared as the host of two seasons of MTV Roadies. Hence, Family Business is her first release in 5 years.

Over the years, multiple investigations into the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput failed to establish any wrongdoing on Rhea Chakraborty’s part, and no charges relating to murder were proved against her. Despite this, the actor bore the brunt of intense media trials and public scrutiny, which derailed a once-promising career. Her casting in Family Business marks not just a professional comeback but also a significant moment of redemption, and one hopes this return opens the door to more meaningful roles and opportunities in the industry going forward.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty celebrates female friendship as she looks back at the challenging period of her life: “I survived the storm because of certain people in my life”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.