Reports around the music rights of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been doing the rounds ever since the sequel’s scale and ambition came into focus. An exclusive report by Variety India recently claimed that the Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer had cracked a massive music deal worth Rs. 50–60 crore with music giant T-Series, calling it one of the costliest music rights acquisitions in the history of Hindi cinema. However, Bollywood Hungama has independently fact-checked the claim and found the reported figures to be significantly inflated.

FACT CHECK: Variety’s Rs. 50–60 cr. Dhurandhar: The Revenge music deal claim BUSTED – real figure is Rs. 27 cr.

According to a well-placed industry source close to T-Series, the actual amount paid for the music rights of Dhurandhar: The Revenge stands at Rs. 27 crores, nearly half of what has been widely reported. The deal, the source confirms, covers four languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, making it a comprehensive multi-lingual acquisition rather than a single-language music rights purchase. “The numbers doing the rounds are exaggerated,” the source told Bollywood Hungama. “The Variety report is inaccurate and demonstrates their weak grasp of the current dynamics of Bollywood music rights. It fails to factor in how multi-language deals are structured, bundled, and valued today. The real figure is Rs. 27 crores. It is still a very strong deal by industry standards, especially considering the evolving economics of music monetisation.”

While the corrected figure may not match the astronomical numbers initially reported, the deal remains a significant milestone for the franchise. For context, the first Dhurandhar had fetched Rs. 15 crores for its music rights. The sequel has almost doubled that value, underlining the franchise’s sharp rise in commercial credibility following the success of the first film.

Industry insiders point out that multi-language music rights are increasingly being bundled into a single deal, particularly for big-ticket pan-Indian films. This often creates confusion when headline figures are floated without clarity on language scope, revenue-sharing models, or backend clauses.

What remains undisputed is that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most valuable music acquisitions of the year, reinforcing the film’s strong pre-release buzz and the continued dominance of T-Series in the music rights market. The combination of Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal, Akshaye Khanna’s gravitas, and the franchise’s expanding footprint across markets has clearly translated into solid commercial confidence.

As always, Bollywood Hungama will continue to track and verify industry deals to separate fact from speculation in an increasingly noise-driven news cycle.

