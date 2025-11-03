After a weekend packed with birthday celebrations marking his 60th milestone, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to work with renewed vigour. The superstar, who celebrated his birthday with an intimate gathering at his Alibaug property and a special fan meet in Mumbai, will be back on set for his much-awaited action film King, starting November 5 at Yash Raj Studios, Andheri.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The project, which began principal photography in June 2025, is generating buzz not only for its casting but also for its ambitious action sequences. A report by Mid-Day stated that the stunt unit has spent nearly three weeks rehearsing for a high-octane leg of filming—a hybrid chase-combat set piece that is set to push boundaries for Bollywood action.

The upcoming 15-20 day schedule will centre around complex stunt choreography, combining hand-to-hand combat with tactical gunplay, wire-assisted jumps, and close-quarter grappling. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his commitment to roles, will reportedly perform several of these intricate action beats himself, with the team employing a custom-designed rig to ensure both safety and spectacular results.

Director Siddharth Anand, who last teamed up with Shah Rukh for the record-smashing Pathaan in 2023, recently unveiled the film’s first look on November 2. The initial visuals introduced the audience to a transformed King Khan and gave a glimpse into the stylish, action-packed world that King promises. The film aims to wrap up its dramatic portions by the end of the year, with the remaining key action sequences and musical numbers scheduled for completion soon after.

