After its success at the box office, the fifth instalment of Bollywood's beloved comedy franchise, Housefull 5, featuring its unique dual-climax versions, Housefull 5A & 5B, has taken the television landscape by storm. The combined World Television Premiere, on Star Gold, delivered an extraordinary reach of 4.65 crore viewers and 1.91 crore Households across India. This phenomenal viewership makes Housefull 5 Akshay Kumar’s biggest TV Premiere of the year.

Housefull 5 smashes TV ratings with 4.65 crore viewers on Star Gold

This viewership solidifies Star Gold's position as the undisputed home of blockbusters, having delivered three of the top four biggest movie premieres of 2025: Stree 2, Chhaava, and Housefull 5. The dual-climax concept of Housefull 5, which allows audiences to experience two different killer reveals, created a nationwide viewing event, driving exceptional tune-in.

Akshay Kumar, on the television success shared, “The Housefull franchise has always been about non-stop laughter and wholesome entertainment, and to see the love translate so strongly to television is truly heartwarming. A reach of 4.65 crores viewers is an incredible milestone. The audience’s continued appreciation and overwhelming response show that a good, entertaining film will always find its way into people’s homes and hearts.”

Sajid Nadiadwala (Producer, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)added, “The phenomenal success of Housefull 5 on Star Gold is a proud moment for the entire team. It reaffirms the franchise’s enduring connection with family audiences. Our journey with Housefull began with Star Gold, and over the years, they’ve truly become the home of the franchise ensuring every chapter reaches its widest audience. We’re thrilled to have delivered one of the biggest TV premieres of 2025, and this long-standing partnership continues to create pure cinematic magic.”

JioStar Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to be the preferred destination for the country’s biggest blockbuster premieres. The phenomenal response reaffirms television’s enduring strength in creating collective entertainment experiences at scale. For us, every premiere is more than a telecast — it’s a cultural event that brings millions together, reinforcing Star Gold’s position as India’s home for the most-loved cinematic moments.”

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa. Its unparalleled success on its World TV Premiere only adds another chapter to the golden legacy of the Housefull franchise.

