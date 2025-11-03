Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly begun filming for her next project, a biopic based on the life of legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai. The film, titled Eetha, marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Laxman Utekar and will be backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The news surfaced after a photo of the film’s clapboard, bearing the title Eetha, went viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reports suggest that celebrated music duo Ajay-Atul will compose the soundtrack for the biopic.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar, fondly remembered as one of Maharashtra’s most revered Tamasha performers, dedicated her life to preserving the traditional folk theatre form. Her journey — marked by resilience, artistry, and cultural impact — is expected to form the emotional core of Eetha, offering Shraddha a powerful and performance-driven role.

The actress, who was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank in 2024, has no theatrical release this year but continues to stay connected with her massive fanbase of over 94 million Instagram followers. Recently, she celebrated India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 victory, writing, “We used to hear the stories about the emotion our parents felt after India won the World Cup in 1983. Thank you for giving us that moment.”

Even as fans await the official confirmation of Eetha, Shraddha’s cultural influence continues to thrive online. A video from the U.S. recently went viral, showing a woman dressed as her Stree character for Halloween — a testament to the enduring impact of her most iconic roles.

