The music giant warns the public against unauthorised communications as scammers allegedly misuse its identity online.

T-Series has issued an official public warning after becoming aware of alleged fraudulent activities involving the misuse of the company’s name and identity. According to the statement shared by the entertainment giant, certain individuals are reportedly creating fake email accounts and approaching members of the public with false promises of professional opportunities, particularly in music videos.

T-Series issues urgent fraud alert after fake emails promise music video opportunities in company’s name

The company released the advisory through its official Instagram page, urging people to remain cautious and verify any suspicious communication claiming to represent T-Series.

The statement read, “T-Series has been made aware of fraudulent activities where individuals are misusing the company's name by creating Fake Email accounts and approaching people for music video opportunities”.

The company further clarified that it does not conduct official business through personal or unofficial email services, making it clear that any genuine communication from the organisation follows authorised channels only. “We state clearly that T-Series does not communicate or initiate any professional engagement through Gmail or any unofficial email IDs. All official communication is conducted strictly through authorised company email domains”.

T-Series also emphasised that any valid collaboration, casting process or professional association would always be backed by formal documentation that can be verified. “Any legitimate association with T-Series is supported by formal, verifiable documentation”. The label concluded its statement by asking the public to remain alert and avoid responding to suspicious emails or unofficial offers using the company’s name. “Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and avoid engaging with such unauthorised communications”.

The warning comes at a time when scams involving fake casting calls, fraudulent auditions and misleading entertainment industry offers have become increasingly common on digital platforms. Many scammers target aspiring actors, singers, models and content creators by pretending to represent established production houses, music labels or casting agencies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)



As one of India’s biggest music and film companies, T-Series frequently works across albums, films, singles and music videos, making its brand name highly recognisable. This can sometimes make unsuspecting individuals vulnerable to fake opportunities that appear convincing at first glance.

T-Series’ public clarification serves as an important reminder for those hoping to break into the entertainment business. Aspirants are encouraged to remain cautious, double-check sources and avoid engaging with unofficial communication that claims to offer work in exchange for money, personal details or quick commitments.

For now, the company’s statement aims to ensure that the public is aware of the alleged misuse and can better protect themselves from potential fraud.

Also Read: Delhi High Court warns Reliance Entertainment officials of jail in Rs 168 crores dispute with T-Series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.