Shah Rukh Khan post Zero failure: “Do not feel like ACTING, want to spend more time with kids Aryan, Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in China as his last release Zero was selected to be shown at the Beijing International Film Festival. He was also one of the guests of honour and a speaker at the festival. He spoke with Chinese media on this occasion. Despite the fact that Zero was one of the selections at the fest, SRK did not shy away from claiming that it was a flop back home. Speaking with a radio channel, Shah Rukh said that his heart is not in acting after Zero tanked at the box office. He also said that though he has finalised three or four projects, he has not said yes to any of them.

SRK told CRI Hindi, “This time, I didn’t feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family.”

He also said, “I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won’t even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don’t feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I’ve heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven’t decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it.”

Though SRK has not been acting, he is busy with production work. His last release Badla was a hit at the box office. He has taken up a few more production projects even in the OTT space.

