Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth includes Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports, but his estimated net worth has dropped by Rs 2,490 crore from Rs 12,490 crore in 2025. .

Shah Rukh Khan has retained his position as the richest Indian actor in the Hurun India Rich List 2026. According to the latest ranking, the actor’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 10,000 crores. His wealth includes his business interests, including production company Red Chillies Entertainment and his involvement with Knight Riders Sports.

Shah Rukh Khan leads India’s richest actors with Rs 10,000 crores net worth; despite Rs 2,490 crores drop in estimated wealth

While Shah Rukh Khan continues to lead the list, his reported net worth has declined compared to the previous year. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 had estimated his net worth at Rs 12,490 crores. This marks a drop of Rs 2,490 crores, or around 20%, in the latest estimate. Earlier this year, the Hurun Global Rich List had placed his net worth at Rs 10,800 crores.

A significant part of Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is linked to his business ventures. Red Chillies Entertainment, which he runs with his wife Gauri Khan, is among his key business interests. The company has been involved in film production as well as visual effects through its associated ventures.

The actor is also associated with Knight Riders Sports, the group behind cricket franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders. His involvement in the sports business forms another part of his overall financial portfolio.

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen since 2023, when he starred in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All three films were released in the same year and marked his return to leading roles following a period away from the big screen.

The actor is now preparing for his next theatrical release, King. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. King is scheduled to release on December 24.

With his latest reported net worth of Rs 10,000 crores, Shah Rukh Khan remains at the top among Indian actors featured in the Hurun India Rich List 2026. His reported wealth, however, is lower than the estimate recorded for him in the previous edition of the list.

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