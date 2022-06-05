Can a single soul change the planet? A ten year old child thought so, and thus began the inspirational journey of India’s ‘Recycle Man’. Dr. Binish Desai’s life is a path breaking story of determination, and on the occasion of World Environment Day, NH Studioz has announced that it will now bring this powerful tale to the big screen.

World Environment Day Special: NH Studioz announces biopic on Dr. Binish Desai, India’s legendary ‘Recycle Man’

The untitled film will be an extensive biopic on Dr. Desai that begins from his childhood and progresses to his experiences as a young environmentalist. NH Studioz has officially secured the rights for the motion picture. Sources close to the team reveal that the makers are looking at a young and rising face for the titular role. This will be Hindi cinema’s first attempt at a film that talks about eliminating waste and building a greener country. Another unique aspect of the project is that it will focus on sustainability, with a carbon negative approach and other responsible measures for the shoot conceptualized by Dr. Desai himself.

Talking about the film, Dr. Binish Desai said, “This movie is for every young kid to know that no matter what your age is or where you come from, if you have an idea go for it. Life is all about failures and how we learn from it to overcome obstacles and make our dreams a reality. My journey is not about what I achieved but the challenges, failures and obstacles that came in the way, may it be losing everything, being on a gunpoint or being called mad for working with waste. Despite facing all of these, a boy was able to follow his dreams and make it a reality”.

Elaborating on why he chose to make this film, producer Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz added, “While the movie is about a young man’s journey towards saving our planet - at its core it is an inspiration for the new gen, as to how one can fulfill dreams at any age even without any means, from the remotest places possible.”

From a ten year old boy with a dream to a man who made that dream come true, Dr. Binish’s life is one that will make every Indian proud. Seems like audiences have a spellbinding biopic to look forward to!

