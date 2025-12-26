Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has set social media abuzz with remarks hinting that Shah Rukh Khan could appear alongside Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil film Jailer 2, slated for a June 2026 release. In a recent interview, Chakraborty not only confirmed parts of the star-studded cast but also described his own role in the film, a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Is Shah Rukh Khan joining Rajinikanth in Jailer 2? Details inside!

While speaking with Siti Cinema, Chakraborty remarked that his next project was Jailer 2, “where everybody is against me.” He went on to list several prominent actors, saying, “Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, all their characters are against me.”

If true, this would mark the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth share screen space in a theatrical film. Though both superstars appeared in the 2011 movie Ra.One — in which Rajinikanth’s character Chitti from Enthiran was featured — they never directly acted opposite each other. Fans have been eagerly awaiting an official collaboration between the two icons, and Chakraborty’s comments have reignited excitement.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 reunites Rajinikanth with his 2023 co-star Ramya Krishnan. Earlier reports and actor statements have also hinted at the involvement of other celebrated artists, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan and additional supporting cast members, suggesting a multi-layered narrative with several key characters.

Jailer 2 is expected to expand on the action and dramatic elements that made the first instalment popular. At the time of writing, there has been no official announcement from the Jailer 2 production regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s role.

