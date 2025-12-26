EXCLUSIVE: Ratan Jain on January 2026 re-release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: “I’m NOT blaming anybody; big films will get supported…will announce new date next week”

The comic caper Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma, managed to get a near-unanimous positive reaction from the audience. The film was appreciated for Kapil's performances and also for its jokes that landed well, a rarity in today's times. A few hours ago, the makers of the film announced that ‘its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases’. Hence, it’ll be withdrawn from cinemas and will be re-released in January 2026.

EXCLUSIVE: Ratan Jain on January 2026 re-release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: “I’m NOT blaming anybody; big films will get supported…will announce new date next week”

Bollywood Hungama spoke exclusively with Ratan Jain of Venus Worldwide Entertainment. He also categorically made it clear, “I am not blaming anybody. If the other film is working well, they would obviously not want to reduce their shows. Yeh unka haq hai. I am not blaming the multiplexes either, as they were justified in their stand. They will always support a big film or one that is excelling successfully.”

When asked about the exact date for the re-release in January 2026, Ratan Jain said, “By Monday or Tuesday, I’ll announce the date.”

Besides Kapil Sharma, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 starred Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh, Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, Supriya Shukla and the late Asrani. Written and directed by Anukalp Goswami, it tells the story of a man who dreams of marrying his girlfriend. But he ends up marrying three women three times, while his girlfriend disappears.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is presented by Star Studio18 and Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Films Production, and is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas-Mustan.

The original film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), was directed by Abbas-Mustan. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anukalp Goswami said, “I expressed the desire to direct the film. They supported me fully…When the film went on floors, Abbas-Mustan and their brother and editor Hussain bhai (Hussain A Burmawala) were present. The trio told me, ‘Tujhe kisi cheez ki tension lene ki zaroorat nahin hai’. They also provided me with a great team. Thanks to these efforts, we were able to deliver a fine product.”

Also Read: Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 set for re-release in January 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.