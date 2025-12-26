A few days ago, the makers of Drishyam 3 announced that their highly anticipated film will be released on October 2, 2026. The press note mentioned the name of the leading actors of the film – Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor. Akshaye Khanna’s name was missing and it raised eyebrows. The actor is on a high after Dhurandhar and hence, fans were looking forward to seeing him in the next part of Drishyam, especially when he rocked the show in Drishyam 2 (2022). Meanwhile, reports emerged that he had walked out of the third part due to remuneration differences. Bollywood Hungama has now found more information about what led to his exit.

EXCLUSIVE: The REAL reason Akshaye Khanna exited Drishyam 3 – Rs. 21 crore fee demand and more

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Akshaye was menacing as the villain in Chhaava, while he stole the show, and how, in Dhurandhar. He has become the next big thing. Realizing the same, he decided to revise his fees. Accordingly, he asked for Rs. 21 crores from the makers of Drishyam 3.”

The source continued, “The makers of Drishyam 3 were taken aback. They tried to reason with him that if he’s paid a bomb, the film would go over-budget. But Akshaye Khanna felt that he was justified in his demand. He knew that his presence now significantly enhanced the excitement for a film.”

Meanwhile, another source said, “We also heard that there were a few more fronts where Akshaye Khanna and the makers had a disagreement as well. One of them was that Akshaye suggested that he'd like to wear a wig. The makers were not comfortable with the idea, probably because he was without a wig in the second part.”

The earlier source then said, “Since Akshaye Khanna’s demands were not met, he decided to walk out of Drishyam 3. Of course, he wished the makers well. The parting happened on a good note and the makers hope to collaborate with Akshaye in future when they’ll be on the same page.”

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna walks out of Drishyam 3 over remuneration differences after Dhurandhar success: Report

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.