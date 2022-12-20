An official said a written complaint was filed against the director, the cast and the producer of Pathaan.

A complaint has been filed seeking registration of an FIR against Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai after allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people and “intentional” use of the colour saffron to offend the Hindu religion. As per reports, the complaint was filed by an activist at Sakinaka Police Station in Mumbai.

As per the NDTV report, an official said a written complaint was filed against the director, the cast and the producer of Pathaan. The official said, “The complaint by an activist alleged the song promotes vulgarity among the youth and could also cause law and order disruptions in society.”

The first song ‘Besharam Rang’ has created an uproar and has seen polarizing responses on the choices of clothes of Deepika Padukone. Vineet Jindal, an advocate at Supreme Court, recently filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry against the lead actors for “objectional video" amid the 'Besharam Rang' row. The complaint has been filed to seek to ban the release of Pathaan till the “correctness of objectionable song".

Earlier last week, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal demanded that the movie should be boycotted and banned. He slammed the costumes of Deepika Padukone in ‘Besharam Rang’. In another incident, a mahant of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Raju Das called for people to set fire to the theatres that screen the movie. He also said that this has insulted religious sentiments. This comes after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised issues against objectionable costumes in ‘Besharam Rang’ and Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that the film that insults Hindutva will not be tolerated.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

