After wrapping Ae Watan Mere Watan two days ago, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has jetted off to the UK to kick start the shoot of her next film. This is Sara Ali Khan’s 4th film of the year as she has been really busy shooting all the time. Currently, Sara is in London, starting the first schedule of this film with Tiger Shroff.

Taking to social media, she posted a picture of a scrumptious breakfast she had in London. The plate was full of beans, berries, sausages and small-sized croissants. She writes “Breakfast of Champions.”

A source close to the actress reveals, “Sara Ali Khan has had a busy year with back-to-back shoots and film wraps. In just this year, the actress has wrapped up 3 films. Currently, she is onto her fourth film after wrapping up Ae Watan Mere Watan. The speed at which she is wrapping up projects is commendable.”

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, the mission-based film is said to be a big-budget action thriller with some powerful adrenaline-pumping stunts in the film and never-seen-before sequences. As per earlier reports, while the makers are in search of the actor who will essay the role of antagonist, an official announcement of the casting is expected to be made in the next few days. Produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment, the film is said to be having a theatrical release.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock Films' next opposite Vicky Kaushal, and Ae Watan Mere Watan among other projects which are yet to be announced.

