Last Updated 19.12.2022 | 12:44 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pathaan row: Madhya Pradesh speaker dares Shah Rukh Khan to watch the film with daughter Suhana Khan

Bollywood News

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Girish Gautam has slammed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Days after the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra slammed the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan for the allegedly vulgar outfits worn by Deepika Padukone, the assembly speaker of the same state Girish Gautam has echoed the same sentiments. He even went onto challenge the film’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan to watch the film with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Pathaan row: Madhya Pradesh speaker dares Shah Rukh Khan to watch the film with daughter Suhana Khan

“I would like to tell this to Shah Rukh Khan that his daughter is now 23-24 years old. Go and watch the film with your daughter and post the picture on social media saying that I am watching this film with my daughter in which there is Deepika Padukone,” he said in a video while speaking to a group of reporters in his office.

Girish Govind also dared the makers to make a film on Prophet Mohammed while hinting at Deepika’s saffron-coloured bikini in the song. “I dare you to make a film on the Prophet in the name of freedom. There will be riots in the entire world,” he added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra’s banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan has been facing outrage from the political class and ‘religious’ groups representing both Hinduism and Islam.

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Also Read: Pathaan Row: Protestors attempt to disrupt the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki in Jabalpur

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

