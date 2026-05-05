A new video from the sets of King has surfaced online, adding to the growing buzz around the film. The clip, reportedly from the ongoing shoot schedule in Cape Town, appears to capture a romantic sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone shoot for romantic track for King in LEAKED video

In the video, the two actors run towards each other along a beach before coming together in a signature romantic pose. Deepika is dressed in a flowing white outfit, while Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a multi-coloured striped shirt paired with black denims. The sequence is set against a sunset backdrop, which adds to the visual appeal of the scene.

At one point in the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is also seen recreating his well-known arms-outstretched pose, drawing reactions from members of the crew present during the shoot. The moment has been widely shared across social media platforms, with fans reacting to the on-screen pairing.

The video follows a series of images from the same schedule that went viral earlier. At the time, director Siddharth Anand had addressed the leaks on social media, urging fans not to circulate unauthorised content. He wrote, “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to.”

Speaking of the upcoming SRK starrer, it also features Suhana Khan, who is set to make her theatrical debut after appearing in The Archies. The cast further includes Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: King leak controversy: Siddharth Anand issues strong warning after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone set photos go viral

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