Just a day after social media was flooded with leaked photos from the sets of the much-anticipated action-drama King, director Siddharth Anand has issued an official statement addressing the situation. The viral images, reportedly featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shooting in Cape Town, sparked massive excitement among fans, but have also left the film’s team concerned about preserving the cinematic experience.

King leak controversy: Siddharth Anand issues strong warning after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone set photos go viral

Taking to social media, Siddharth Anand shared a note requesting fans and online platforms to refrain from circulating unauthorized content from the shoot. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the film’s intrigue, the filmmaker urged audiences to wait for official reveals.

"Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation”.



The leaked visuals, which reportedly show Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in an sweet moment holding hands, during filming, quickly went viral across platforms, further amplifying buzz around the project. The film, already one of the most awaited releases, has been making headlines for multiple reasons.

King holds particular significance for Shah Rukh Khan fans as it marks the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a full-fledged role alongside him. While Suhana previously made her acting debut with The Archies, this film will be her first major big-screen outing, adding an emotional and legacy-driven layer to the anticipation.

Apart from the father-daughter pairing, the film also boasts a strong ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. With Siddharth Anand at the helm—known for mounting large-scale action spectacles—the film is expected to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience.

Currently in production, King has been shot across multiple international locations, with Cape Town being one of the key schedules. The makers have been maintaining tight secrecy around the storyline and visuals, making the recent leak a setback to their carefully planned promotional strategy.

Slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, King continues to build strong momentum, with fans eagerly awaiting official glimpses from what promises to be one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone seen holding hands in LEAKED King photos from Cape Town

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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