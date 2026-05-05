Filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about his journey in fashion and cinema ahead of his appearance at the Met Gala 2026 in New York. In an interaction at the Empire State Building, Johar reflected on how his career has come full circle, returning to fashion on one of its most prominent global platforms.

Karan Johar says Met Gala moment feels like “coming full circle” in career; wishes to take selfie with Sabrina Carpenter for daughter Roohi Johar

Recalling his early years, Johar said, “I did start as a costume designer. That was my primary passion when I was about 22 years old. And then I discovered on the sets of a film that filmmaking is what really exhilarates me, excites me, inspires me.” He added that while he moved on to become a director and producer, his connection with fashion has remained constant over the years.

Johar also shared memories of his first exposure to fashion through magazines. “I remember the origin of fashion in my life was Vogue. I remember reading my first fashion magazine that I read when I was all of 12 years old was Vogue. That time it wasn't available in India, so I had to go to a tiny shop that sold some old Vogue magazines,” he said.

Speaking about the significance of attending the Met Gala, Johar noted that it was an event he had followed for years. “I always imagined what it would feel like to be on that carpet that represents like a story with fashion and so much talent and so much artistry and hours of execution of each garment and ideation. I just feel like fashion is such a deep art form,” he said. He added that this year’s theme further strengthened the personal significance of his presence. “For me to come back this year where the theme is fashion is art really not only just completes an entire circle in my head, but also it's such a critical year to be representing India,” he said.

The filmmaker emphasised the importance of showcasing Indian culture on a global stage. “I'm here to represent my country and also showcase our deep cultural heritage through my garment,” he added.

On a lighter note, Johar spoke about a personal wish for the evening. “I'm the father of twins. Yash and Roohi, they're both nine. My daughter is obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter. If I can meet her and if I can take a selfie with her, if that would be permissible, allowed, and if I am not encroaching on her privacy, I think my daughter will just, it'll be the best gift to give her,” he said.

Johar also confirmed that his outfit for the evening has been designed by Manish Malhotra. “He is a legendary designer from India. He's also my best friend. We've been collaborators on film forever. Every film that I've directed, he has actually designed for costumes. His name is Manish Malhotra. He has made my garment, which had to happen because we've had a journey together as best friends,” Johar shared.

He further added that their collaboration for the Met Gala holds emotional value. “He went into the world of fashion, I went into film, and we crossed paths beautifully, and we're here to represent our country together, and I feel really great and emotional about it.”

Also Read:Karan Johar turns the Met Gala 2026 into a living canvas, pays tribute to Raja Ravi Varma in Manish Malhotra creation

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