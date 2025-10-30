Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate the box office, breaking records with each passing day. Celebrated by audiences across the nation, the film’s unstoppable run and the overwhelming love from viewers have cemented its status as a truly monumental success. Amidst its successful run, the makers have dropped the Spanish trailer ahead of its release on October 31, 2025.

Kantara: Chapter 1 to be released in Spanish on October 31, 2025

Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to roar beyond borders with its release in Spanish. The newly released Spanish trailer speaks volumes about the film’s massive scale and global appeal. The film shows no signs of slowing down, achieving international recognition with each passing day.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is running like a phenomenon internationally. It continues its successful run in Australia and has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The film has already emerged as the biggest Indian release in several countries. While the film is doing amazingly well even after releasing in Indian languages till now, it is expected to perform even well, once it's released in International languages.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.

