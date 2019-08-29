One of the highly anticipated films of 2020 is Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is an ambitious sci-fi flick starring the two stars in never seen before avatars. With the buzz around the film increasing day by day, it seems like Dharma Productions will be roping in Shah Rukh Khan for a special appearance.

According to the grapevine, the makers of Brahmastra have approached Shah Rukh Khan for a crucial role in the film. While it is yet to be confirmed by the makers, it seems like it will be a reunion of SRK and Alia after Dear Zindagi and SRK – RK after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. With SRK joining the stellar cast, it has only added to the excitement.

Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. It is set to release on summer of 2020.

