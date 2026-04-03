Move over, Shah Rukh Khan. Well, almost. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has only been on Indian roads since late March 2026, and it has already become the must-have luxury MPV for India's biggest celebrities. First, it was cricketer Hardik Pandya who snapped one up for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Then Shah Rukh Khan drove home an Obsidian Black example that was spotted outside his temporary residence Puja Casa. And now, completing a hat-trick of high-profile acquisitions, Ajay Devgn has become the latest and arguably most perfectly timed celebrity to add the Rs 1.40 crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his garage. The occasion? His own 57th birthday on April 2. Because some men send themselves flowers, and some men send themselves a rolling German palace.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn drives home the Rs 1.40 crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class on his 57th birthday

The timing could not be more fitting. On the morning of April 2, thousands of fans had already assembled outside Devgn's Juhu residence, Shivshakti, holding banners and chanting his name in scenes that made the bungalow look more like a concert venue. When the actor stepped out hands folded, smile quiet and warm it was a reminder that after 35 years and over 100 films, few stars in Hindi cinema command this kind of unfiltered public love. Later that day, the news broke that Devgn had gifted himself the V-Class, and the internet, predictably, went into overdrive. Fans noted that only Ajay Devgn could make buying a car feel like a Singham entrance.

The V-Class story in India has moved fast. Mercedes-Benz launched the luxury MPV in early March 2026 at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.40 crore the first time the model has returned to the Indian market in four years and deliveries began almost immediately. Within weeks, it had already found its way into some of the most famous garages in the country. Pandya was first off, the blocks, followed swiftly by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who selected the stealth Obsidian Black shade. Devgn's acquisition now cements the V-Class's status as the unofficial celebrity MPV of 2026.

And what a vehicle it is. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Extra Long Wheelbase is marketed as a "private suite on wheels" and once you look at the feature list, the description feels entirely earned. The cabin, available in four or six-seat configurations, is built around an extraordinary rear passenger experience. Lounge seats with electrically adjustable recline, ventilation, heating, and massage functions are standard. Three-zone climate control, dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless charging pads, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 640W Burmester 15-speaker system with Dolby Atmos round out an interior that puts many hotel suites to shame.

The V-Class sits atop a 2.0-litre engine available in both petrol mild-hybrid (231 bhp) and diesel (237 bhp) guises, both mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The peak torque figure of 500 Nm ensures effortless highway cruising appropriate for a vehicle that has no intention of ever being in a hurry. Safety credentials are equally robust: seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and traffic sign recognition are all standard, contributing to its five-star Euro NCAP rating.

For Devgn, the V-Class slots naturally alongside a garage that already reflects his well-established taste for powerful, authoritative vehicles. His collection includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, an Audi Q7, and a BMW X7 a fleet built on substance and quiet command rather than flashy horsepower figures. The V-Class is, if anything, the most refined expression of that philosophy: a vehicle that says everything without raising its voice. Very Ajay Devgn, in other words.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Lens Vault Studios unveils AI short film ‘Happy Birthday Joshi’ on his birthday

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