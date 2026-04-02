On the occasion of Ajay Devgn’s birthday, Lens Vault Studios (LVS) announced the release of its AI-driven short film Happy Birthday Joshi, marking a key step in the studio’s evolving content strategy.

Ajay Devgn’s Lens Vault Studios unveils AI short film ‘Happy Birthday Joshi’ on his birthday

Founded by Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn, Lens Vault Studios is positioned as a next-generation entertainment company focusing on technology-led storytelling. The newly released short film is directed by Anshul Kumar Sharma and produced by Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn.

Inspired by true events, Happy Birthday Joshi follows the story of a small-town computer prodigy in Mumbai who channels a personal setback into a bold digital move that brings him global attention. The narrative explores themes of ambition, identity, and the impact of technology on individual expression. The film represents a shift in LVS’s creative direction, moving towards fully realised AI-powered short-form cinema. It has been developed using the studio’s in-house generative AI and creative technology engine, Prismix Studios, which underpins the visual and narrative design of the project.

Speaking about the initiative, Ajay Devgn said, “Lens Vault Studios was envisioned as a space to explore new-age storytelling formats that resonate with today’s audiences. Happy Birthday Joshi is a reflection of that intent, where technology and emotion come together.”

Danish Devgn also outlined the broader vision for the studio, stating, “With Happy Birthday Joshi, we are taking a step forward in building stories that are rooted in reality but told through a contemporary, tech-driven lens. AI allows us to push creative boundaries while keeping the narrative sharp and impactful. This film represents the direction we see Lens Vault Studios growing in.”

The short film is now available across LVS’s digital platforms, signalling the studio’s continued focus on experimenting with AI-driven storytelling formats.

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