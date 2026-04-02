Sajid Nadiadwala is the third-generation member of his family to work in the field of cinema. And now, his son, Subhan, has also stepped into the world of films, that too as an actor. In the last week of March, he began shooting for his launch vehicle in Mumbai. Reports of his debut film and that it’s titled Aisi Deewangi has been going around for sometime. However, there was no information available about the film’s female lead. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy’s daughter, Kiara Bose Roy, will star opposite Subhan.

EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Roy’s daughter Kiara Bose Roy to be launched opposite Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan in Aisi Deewangi

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kiara is very beautiful and very talented. Director Shashank Khaitan realized that she’s apt for the part and that’s how she came on board. They are confident that viewers will be blown away by her acting talent and screen presence.”

Meanwhile, industry sources also claimed that Kiara Bose Roy may adopt Airah Bose Roy as her screen name, though Bollywood Hungama could not verify this claim.

Speaking of Aisi Deewangi, a report in Mid-Day mentioned that the film went on floors on Monday, March 23, at an under-construction building near DN Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai. On the first day of his first film, Subhan shot for an action sequence where he fought nearly 60 trained fighters. The Mid-Day story carried a quote from a source who said, “The director mounted a stylised action block for the opening day. It was a physically demanding shoot for someone who hasn’t done this before, but Subhan had been training for months for this sequence.”

Interestingly, Kiara Bose Roy is a third-generation film personality. Her mother, Manasi Joshi Roy, is the daughter of the legendary Gujarati film and theatre actor, playwright, and director Arvind Joshi. Arvind Joshi was also the father of Sharman Joshi, who is known for his exemplary work in cinema and on stage.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on not being limited to just being an actor, “You have to find yourself also and not just be restricted by your job”

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