EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan sneaks into Mumbai’s Chitra Cinema to watch Dhurandhar The Revenge; here’s how he made sure moviegoers didn’t realize he was seated among them

For a celebrity, watching their own film in a theatre is always a risk, as there’s the fear of being recognized by the audience, which can lead to chaos. This is especially true in single-screen cinemas. But at the same time, that’s where one gets to witness the most electric audience response. Two days ago, on April 1, R Madhavan weighed the pros and cons and took the plunge. He watched his film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, with the audience at a single-screen theatre in Mumbai. Usually, actors prefer visiting G7, aka Gaiety-Galaxy. However, R Madhavan chose Chitra Cinema in Dadar instead.

EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan sneaks into Mumbai’s Chitra Cinema to watch Dhurandhar The Revenge; here’s how he made sure moviegoers didn’t realize he was seated among them

Yesterday, on April 2, film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi posted a story where the actor can be seen enjoying the film. Sometime later, he also posted a picture where R Madhavan is seen posing with Akshaye Rathi and a few more friends in the lobby of Chitra.

After the story and post were uploaded, Bollywood Hungama spoke to Akshaye Rathi. He said, “R Madhavan was keen to get a first-hand experience of how the audience was reacting to Dhurandhar The Revenge. That’s why we chose Chitra Cinema. It attracts the masses and, at the same time, its sound, picture quality and seating are top-class.”

On April 1, @ActorMadhavan secretly watched #DhurandharTheRevenge at Mumbai's Chitra Cinema with @akshayerathi and a few friends. Video Courtesy: Story uploaded by Akshaye Rathi on April 2 pic.twitter.com/XdyiYfPugM — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) April 3, 2026

Akshaye continued, “We knew that if people realized R Madhavan was seated among them, it would become an issue, especially since we weren’t accompanied by any security personnel or bouncers. Hence, we entered the theatre a few minutes after the film had begun. He also wore a cap and hoodie while entering the auditorium. As expected, the staff and the patrons didn’t realize that the actor had visited the cinema hall. However, the manager was informed about his presence.”

Akshaye Rathi then said, “In the intermission, R Madhavan stepped out in the F&B area. This is when some patrons recognized him. However, the actor was quickly ushered into the manager’s cabin. He left from there only when the second half began. The actor is always more than happy to meet the fans and aam junta. But he realized that if word would spread about his presence, it would have caused issues.”

Before the credits rolled, R Madhavan exited the theatre. His mission was successful, much like that of his character, Ajay Sanyal, in the film.

The story uploaded by Akshaye Rathi also revealed that the actor was seated in the last row of the balcony, next to the exit. This, too, was meticulously planned so that he could enter and leave without drawing anyone’s attention.

Also Read: R Madhavan reacts to the praise showered by Allu Arjun on him and Dhurandhar: The Revenge; calls it ‘super super special’ at a pivotal moment

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.