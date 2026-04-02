If there is one man in India who knows how to travel in style befitting a king, it is Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood has just added another crown jewel to his already staggering automotive empire the all-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class luxury MPV, priced at Rs 1.40 crore. The gleaming Obsidian Black beauty was spotted parked outside SRK's temporary residence, Puja Casa, confirming what fans and car enthusiasts had been buzzing about for days.

Shah Rukh Khan adds the Rs 1.40 Crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class luxury MPV to his jaw-dropping garage

Khan, who is currently staying at Puja Casa while his iconic Bandra bungalow Mannat undergoes renovation, was seen alongside his celebrated interior designer and wife Gauri Khan at the time of delivery a fitting detail, given that the V-Class markets itself as a "private suite on wheels." With Gauri's impeccable taste in luxury spaces, it is no surprise the couple gravitated towards this rolling masterpiece of German engineering.

Interestingly, SRK joins an elite club of early adopters for this newly launched MPV in India. Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma were among the first in the country to take delivery of the V-Class, making Shah Rukh one of the inaugural buyers of what is already being dubbed India's most desirable luxury people-mover. Bookings for the model opened in early March, with deliveries commencing towards the end of the month making SRK's acquisition one of the very first in the country.

So, what exactly does Rs 1.40 crore get you? Quite a lot, as it turns out. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Extra Long Wheelbase, boasting the longest wheelbase of any Mercedes passenger car at 3,430 mm the vehicle is a technological and comfort marvel wrapped in AMG Line exterior styling. The striking new front fascia, featuring an assertive radiator grille and adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, ensures the V-Class commands attention long before you peek inside.

The cabin is available in both four and six-seat configurations, with rear lounge seats that offer electrically adjustable recline, ventilation, heating, and yes massage functions. Three-zone climate control keeps every corner of the cabin at the ideal temperature. Two integrated 12.3-inch screens serve infotainment and instrumentation duties, while wireless charging pads, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, and a 640W Burmester 15-speaker system with Dolby Atmos ensure every journey is an event in itself. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity round out the technology package. It is, in a word, extraordinary.

Safety, as befitting a German luxury flagship, is comprehensive. Seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a 360-degree camera system, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, traffic sign recognition, and driver attention monitoring are all standard. The V-Class carries a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

For those keeping score of SRK's legendary garage reportedly valued between Rs 30 crore and Rs 50 crore the V-Class slots in as an unusually practical acquisition for a man whose collection reportedly includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. At Rs 1.40 crore, it is arguably the most 'accessible' vehicle in his collection, but what it lacks in exclusivity it more than compensates for in sheer on-board comfort for family and entourage alike.

On the professional front, SRK remains as busy as ever. He is currently deep in production on his much-anticipated action thriller King, helmed by director Siddharth Anand and set for a Christmas 2026 release. The film features his daughter Suhana Khan in a pivotal role, alongside Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, and an ensemble that includes Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rani Mukerji. For a man shooting one of the most eagerly watched films of the year, few things probably beat sliding into a massage-equipped, Burmester-sound-drenched cabin after a gruelling day on set.

Also Read: Shoot of Shah Rukh Khan’s King in Dubai cancelled amid Middle East tensions, desert sequence shifted to Mumbai: Report

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