Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to explore a new genre with his next directorial venture, a found-footage horror film titled Baara Number. The project will be backed by his banner, Zazu Productions, and marks a shift from his recent directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Vir Das announces found-footage horror film ‘Baara Number’, to begin shoot in June

Baara Number will see Vir Das reunite with Kavi Shastri, with the two co-directing the film. The duo, known for their collaborative synergy, are expected to bring a distinct storytelling approach to the horror space. According to the announcement, the film is being developed as “a found footage horror narrative” that aims to move “beyond conventional tropes.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors in June, with the first shooting schedule planned in Mumbai. Continuing his preference for ensemble-driven narratives, Das will also feature as part of a multi-character cast.

Speaking about the project’s creative direction, the makers describe it as “a more layered and immersive narrative style,” adding that the film will blend “psychological depth with atmospheric storytelling.” The intention, they note, is to craft a story that explores “both external tension and internal human emotions,” offering a nuanced take on fear rather than relying solely on genre clichés.

The project has reportedly been in development for some time and is already drawing attention within the industry as it prepares to enter production. With Baara Number, Das continues to expand his creative repertoire, transitioning from comedy into horror while maintaining a focus on narrative experimentation.

Also Read: Vir Das announces ‘Hey Stranger’ world tour milestone : “Playing the Royal Albert Hall is surreal and deeply humbling”

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