Mardaani 3 becomes the No. 1 movie on Netflix India; all 3 films of the blockbuster franchise trend in the Top 10 films list

Yash Raj Films has yet another reason to celebrate. After a successful run in cinemas, Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, has now emerged as a massive winner on OTT as well, climbing to the No. 1 spot on Netflix India. What makes this feat even more remarkable is that the film’s streaming success has triggered a wider franchise resurgence, with all three Mardaani films now trending simultaneously in Netflix India’s Top 10 films list.

Mardaani 3 becomes the No. 1 movie on Netflix India; all 3 films of the blockbuster franchise trend in the Top 10 films list

As of this morning, Mardaani 3 (2026) is ranked No. 1, while Mardaani (2014) has claimed the No. 5 spot and Mardaani 2 (2019) is placed at No. 7. This is a huge achievement for a franchise that has, over the years, built a powerful emotional and commercial connection with audiences. In an industry where franchises are often male-driven and star-led in a conventional sense, the Mardaani series has carved its own unique and formidable identity. It is now firmly established as India’s only successful female-led blockbuster franchise, and also the country’s only hit female-cop film franchise.

The OTT triumph of Mardaani 3 comes on the back of an impressive theatrical performance. The film collected over Rs. 53 crore nett in India, making it the highest-grossing film of the Mardaani franchise. In an era when even major films struggle to sustain momentum beyond the initial weeks, Mardaani 3 also achieved the rare distinction of completing 50 days in cinemas, underlining its strong acceptance and consistent audience pull.

Its box office journey had signalled something special right from the start. On its opening day, Mardaani 3 exceeded expectations by collecting Rs. 4 crore, thereby becoming the biggest opener of the franchise as well as the biggest opening day ever for a solo Rani Mukerji film. For a female-led film in the current theatrical landscape, this was not just a strong start; it was a statement.

The film’s performance across platforms also points to a larger industry trend: the growing synergy between theatrical success and streaming consumption. When a film clicks in cinemas through positive word of mouth, critical acclaim and audience trust, its arrival on OTT often turns into a second wave of success. In the case of Mardaani 3, that wave has extended beyond the latest release and reignited interest in the entire franchise. Audiences are not just watching the new chapter; they are revisiting the journey from the beginning. That kind of franchise recall is rare, valuable and deeply revealing.

It proves that the Mardaani brand is no longer dependent on just release-week curiosity or topical buzz. It has evolved into a durable cinematic property that audiences actively seek out. Over a span of 12 years, the franchise has built credibility through hard-hitting storytelling, social relevance, emotional intensity and a central character who has become iconic in modern Hindi cinema. Shivani Shivaji Roy is no longer just a successful character from a film series. She is now a recognisable theatrical and digital franchise force.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 has carried forward the legacy of the franchise with conviction. The series has consistently balanced commercial appeal with strong subject matter, a combination that is not easy to sustain across multiple instalments. Yet Mardaani has managed to do exactly that, emerging as a benchmark for storytelling excellence, audience engagement and franchise consistency.

For Rani Mukerji, this success is especially significant. In her 30th year as a leading lady, she has once again delivered a solo theatrical success, an achievement that very few actors can claim with such authority and longevity. At a time when the industry is constantly debating stardom, bankability and the viability of female-led cinema, Rani’s performance both as an actor and as a box office force serves as a powerful reminder that credibility, conviction and connection with the audience still matter immensely.

With Mardaani 3 scoring big in cinemas and now dominating on streaming, the franchise has officially achieved a hat-trick of hits. More importantly, it has reinforced its status as one of the most impactful and respected cinematic series in India. In a marketplace crowded with sequels, spin-offs and franchise ambitions, Mardaani stands apart because it has earned its place through substance as much as success.

And now, with all three films trending in Netflix India’s Top 10, the message is loud and clear: Mardaani is a phenomenon.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji says Mardaani 3 shows audiences are ready for women-led narratives

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