With the third wave of the pandemic subsiding, the theatres are back to business and filmmakers are announcing new release dates for their films. Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera- Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Azad which was scheduled to release on March 18 will now release on July 22.

On Friday, Yash Raj Films took to their social media a handle to make the official announcement of the release date. The minute-long video has power-packed monologues by the lead pair. “A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," wrote the makers while making the announcement.

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022



Directed by Karan Malhotra, Ranbir has been paired opposite the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Shamshera will present Ranbir in a never seen before avatar and Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing his merciless nemesis in this adrenaline-pumping entertainer.

