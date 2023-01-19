Akshay Kumar did not have a great 2022 but it seems like he will make a fine start to 2023 with Selfiee. Also starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the film is much awaited due to the pairing of the two actors for the first time. Moreover, it is directed by Raj Mehta, who has proved that he’s a fine storyteller with his two films, Good Newwz (2019) and JugJugg Jeeyo (2022). Akshay has dropped hints that Selfiee’s theatrical trailer will be out soon. Reports also suggested that the trailer will be released today, that is, January 19.

Trailer launch of Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee postponed due to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the makers were indeed all set to unveil the trailer today. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There were plans to have a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai. This is because the producers are quite confident about the film. However, two factors prevented them from doing so. Firstly, Akshay Kumar’s flight from London got delayed. He’s expected to now land in Mumbai today in the afternoon.”

The source continued, “Secondly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to have a grand visit in Mumbai today. He’s going to head to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to address a large gathering. Later on, he will be travelling to Andheri East to inaugurate the two metro lines, 2A and 7. The police have put up restrictions on vehicular movement on the Western Express Highway and in BKC. Even the Metro 1 services will be curtailed in the evening. As a result, many offices have allowed employees to work from home.”

The source then said, “It’s a practical call taken by the producers. They don’t want the media to get inconvenienced on a day when the traffic might spiral out of control. As a result, the trailer launch of Selfiee has been postponed. A new date for trailer release will be announced soon.”

Besides Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is the official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film, Driving License (2019).

