For the past two weeks, veteran actor Dharmendra has been in the news due to health concerns. A couple of weeks after being discharged, the 88-year-old actor was once again admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 10. Following his re-hospitalisation, unverified reports about his demise began circulating online, sparking confusion and panic among fans.

Security tightened outside Breach Candy Hospital and Dharmendra’s Juhu home amid false death reports

However, Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have firmly denied the rumours, confirming that the legendary actor is stable and recovering well.

In the wake of the false reports, security outside Breach Candy Hospital and Dharmendra’s Juhu residence has been tightened. According to sources, Mumbai Police deployed additional personnel around the hospital to manage the increasing crowd of media and well-wishers. Barricades have also been placed to restrict public movement and ensure patient privacy within the hospital premises.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been beefed up outside Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/KLuZSWGgYD — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Earlier today, Hema Malini and Esha Deol were spotted visiting the hospital. Over the past few days, several members of the film fraternity, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan along with his son Aryan Khan, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ameesha Patel, have also visited Dharmendra to check on his health.

Reacting to the circulating misinformation, Hema Malini took to social media to express her displeasure. She wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Esha Deol also issued a statement urging restraint. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she wrote.

As of now, Dharmendra continues to receive medical care at Breach Candy Hospital, with his family by his side. Authorities have urged the public and media to avoid spreading unverified information and to respect the actor’s privacy during this time.

Also Read: Hema Malini points out Wikipedia falling for Dharmendra’s false death reports: “We request you to find some other way of entertaining yourself”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.