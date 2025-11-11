Hema Malini points out Wikipedia falling for Dharmendra’s false death reports: “We request you to find some other way of entertaining yourself”

The media’s lately acquired tendency to jump the gun and kill off celebrities for the sake of headlines, reached a new level of ludicrousness when everyone’s favourite Dharmendra was declared dead on Tuesday morning by many portals.

When this writer spoke to Hema Malini ji she was livid. “How can they do this? How can the media be so irresponsible? This is simply outrageous. Please show some respect for our family. He is critical but improvement is still there.”

She also wondered who was spreading such alarming false news. “Even Wikipedia has fallen for it. Who are these so-called sources spreading false news? We request you to find some other way of entertaining yourself.”

Upset as much with the falsehood as Dharamji’s health, Hemaji said, “We are human beings first, celebrities afterwards. Please don’t treat us as just targets for headlines.”

Rakhee Gulzar, who was recently targeted for similar delusional death reports, said, “Who on earth would want Dharamji dead? May he live to be a hundred, and more. When I was declared dead, I could laugh at the falsehood. But for the family it is not amusing.”

